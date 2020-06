Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 2 Weeks Free O.A.C.!

Old World Charm! Large 2 bedroom/1 bath on the second floor of a small Spanish Colonial historic fourplex. Hardwood floors throughout, arched doorways, faux fireplace, great closet space, kitchen comes with a gas stove and refrigerator, there is a washer & dryer hookups and 2 car parking included.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.