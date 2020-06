Amenities

A truly unique Mid-Century Modern home - masonry walls, beautiful hardwood floors, very open with lots of natural light. Living room opens to a large wood deck patio and expansive professionally designed backyard. This home is perfect for those who love outdoor living and entertaining while also having plenty of room for your pets to roam. Galley kitchen with old style stove, stainless refrigerator and dishwasher - opens to dining area with quaint built in cabinet. Floor to ceiling brick fireplace (wood & gas) in living room. 3rd bedroom is off of living room and has been converted to use as an office/studio; this room has no doors. Good sized 2nd bedroom with cedar lined and mirrored closet. Master bedroom is tucked in the back with two walls of windows for a perfect view of your backyard. Also includes Nest Digital thermometer. Home must be seen to be appreciated.