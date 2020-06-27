All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

5867 SPRING OAK Drive

5867 Spring Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5867 Spring Oak Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Handsome traditional home from 1947 located in The Oaks neighborhood of the Hollywood Hills. This 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is on a cul-de-sac and close to the entrance to Griffith Park. It features an expansive family friendly yard, flat and gated. The living room has a large picture window and wood floors. The wood paneled den looks out to the yard and features a fireplace. The kitchen opens to a breakfast room on one side, a formal dining room on the other and there is also access to a good-sized laundry room. Downstairs is a stand-up basement (unfinished), old-fashioned workroom and a 2-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5867 SPRING OAK Drive have any available units?
5867 SPRING OAK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5867 SPRING OAK Drive have?
Some of 5867 SPRING OAK Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5867 SPRING OAK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5867 SPRING OAK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5867 SPRING OAK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5867 SPRING OAK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5867 SPRING OAK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5867 SPRING OAK Drive offers parking.
Does 5867 SPRING OAK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5867 SPRING OAK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5867 SPRING OAK Drive have a pool?
No, 5867 SPRING OAK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5867 SPRING OAK Drive have accessible units?
No, 5867 SPRING OAK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5867 SPRING OAK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5867 SPRING OAK Drive has units with dishwashers.
