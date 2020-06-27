5867 SPRING OAK Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Handsome traditional home from 1947 located in The Oaks neighborhood of the Hollywood Hills. This 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is on a cul-de-sac and close to the entrance to Griffith Park. It features an expansive family friendly yard, flat and gated. The living room has a large picture window and wood floors. The wood paneled den looks out to the yard and features a fireplace. The kitchen opens to a breakfast room on one side, a formal dining room on the other and there is also access to a good-sized laundry room. Downstairs is a stand-up basement (unfinished), old-fashioned workroom and a 2-car garage.