5865 Babbitt Ave.
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

5865 Babbitt Ave.

5865 Babbitt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5865 Babbitt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Fabulous 3BR/2BA with a Family Room/4th bedroom in Prestigious Encino Village. -
Fabulous 3BR/2BA with a Family Room/4th bedroom in Prestigious Encino Village. The Living Room Features Hardwood Floors, Ledgerstone Fireplace with FireGlass and Vaulted Ceilings. Elegant Dining Area opens to Patio, perfect for Today's Indoor/Outdoor Lifestyle. Contemporary Kitchen includes White Cabinets, New Quartz Counters, Stainless Appliances and Faux Wood Ceramic Tile Floors. Sophisticated and Beautiful Family Room includes a Wet Bar - Ideal for Formal or Informal Gatherings. Entertainer's Yard features Two Lawn Areas, Rose Garden, Separate Planter for Vegetables and a Covered Stone Patio, perfect for BBQ's, Outdoor Dining or Morning Coffee. Double Car Garage with Automatic Opener and Direct Access to House. Dual Pane Vinyl Windows, Plantation Shutters, Copper Plumbing, Central Air and Heat. Walk to Park for Playground, Soccer, Baseball, Tennis, Bike Paths to Lake Balboa and Community Center. Just Minutes from 101 and 405 Freeways. Award Winning Encino Elementary! No pets. Must have excellent credit.

(RLNE4902553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5865 Babbitt Ave. have any available units?
5865 Babbitt Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5865 Babbitt Ave. have?
Some of 5865 Babbitt Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5865 Babbitt Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5865 Babbitt Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5865 Babbitt Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5865 Babbitt Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5865 Babbitt Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5865 Babbitt Ave. offers parking.
Does 5865 Babbitt Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5865 Babbitt Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5865 Babbitt Ave. have a pool?
No, 5865 Babbitt Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5865 Babbitt Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5865 Babbitt Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5865 Babbitt Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5865 Babbitt Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
