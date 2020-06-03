5865 Babbitt Ave.

Amenities

Fabulous 3BR/2BA with a Family Room/4th bedroom in Prestigious Encino Village. The Living Room Features Hardwood Floors, Ledgerstone Fireplace with FireGlass and Vaulted Ceilings. Elegant Dining Area opens to Patio, perfect for Today's Indoor/Outdoor Lifestyle. Contemporary Kitchen includes White Cabinets, New Quartz Counters, Stainless Appliances and Faux Wood Ceramic Tile Floors. Sophisticated and Beautiful Family Room includes a Wet Bar - Ideal for Formal or Informal Gatherings. Entertainer's Yard features Two Lawn Areas, Rose Garden, Separate Planter for Vegetables and a Covered Stone Patio, perfect for BBQ's, Outdoor Dining or Morning Coffee. Double Car Garage with Automatic Opener and Direct Access to House. Dual Pane Vinyl Windows, Plantation Shutters, Copper Plumbing, Central Air and Heat. Walk to Park for Playground, Soccer, Baseball, Tennis, Bike Paths to Lake Balboa and Community Center. Just Minutes from 101 and 405 Freeways. Award Winning Encino Elementary! No pets. Must have excellent credit.



(RLNE4902553)