5850 David Ave - Property Id: 81199
We are taking proper measures to ensure our tours are safe because of COVID-19. We have been diligent in our response to practice social distancing, frequently washing hands and wearing masks. The Unit has been sanitized, disinfected and deep cleaned.
*SPACIOUS COTTAGE STYLE TRIPLEX* Front Apartment-1 bd room, 1 bth renovated unit with natural light, laminate wood flrs ,tile in kitchen and bathroom, ceiling fan,PLENTY OF STORAGE* stove, fridge, AC portable unit, blinds, *PRIVATE LAUNDRY IN UNIT*no smoking, NO PETS, no designated parking,*plenty of street parking* QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD*10minute drive to downtown Culver City; Sony Pictures, WE Works, Google, Snapchat, 20th Century Fox Studios with a variety of Movie Theaters, Bars, Restaurants and Shops. Take the train/bus to Santa Monica Beach, Venice Beach or to downtown LA Live. Close to LAX*
*Shown by appt only, call for an appointment.* NO SECTION 8*
No Pets Allowed
