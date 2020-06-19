All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

5850 David Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mid City

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
5850 David Ave - Property Id: 81199

We are taking proper measures to ensure our tours are safe because of COVID-19. We have been diligent in our response to practice social distancing, frequently washing hands and wearing masks. The Unit has been sanitized, disinfected and deep cleaned.
*SPACIOUS COTTAGE STYLE TRIPLEX* Front Apartment-1 bd room, 1 bth renovated unit with natural light, laminate wood flrs ,tile in kitchen and bathroom, ceiling fan,PLENTY OF STORAGE* stove, fridge, AC portable unit, blinds, *PRIVATE LAUNDRY IN UNIT*no smoking, NO PETS, no designated parking,*plenty of street parking* QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD*10minute drive to downtown Culver City; Sony Pictures, WE Works, Google, Snapchat, 20th Century Fox Studios with a variety of Movie Theaters, Bars, Restaurants and Shops. Take the train/bus to Santa Monica Beach, Venice Beach or to downtown LA Live. Close to LAX*
*Shown by appt only, call for an appointment.* NO SECTION 8*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81199
Property Id 81199

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5786351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5850 David Ave have any available units?
5850 David Ave has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5850 David Ave have?
Some of 5850 David Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5850 David Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5850 David Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5850 David Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5850 David Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5850 David Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5850 David Ave does offer parking.
Does 5850 David Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5850 David Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5850 David Ave have a pool?
No, 5850 David Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5850 David Ave have accessible units?
No, 5850 David Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5850 David Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5850 David Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
