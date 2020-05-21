5841 COLFAX Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Charming, Bright & remodeled Valley Village adjacent 3 bed / 1 bath - 1085 SQFT house on 7702 SQFT lot. Gleaming hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, and beautiful kitchen with granite counters. Central air, updated electrical. Grassy front and back yard with gated detached garage (ADU) located in rear of lot, down side driveway. Hurry this one won't last!This single-family residence is situated in a great location with easy access to the 170 Freeway and also just minutes away from Ventura Blvd where all the restaurants, entertainment and other essential services are located. This is a single story house plus a guest room (garage conversion) that has it's own bathroom. Perfect for an office, gym, studio and more. The air conditioning is brand new to combat the Valley's summer heat. Washer / dryer is included in the lease. Great curb appeal!