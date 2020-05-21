All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:24 PM

5841 COLFAX Avenue

5841 Colfax Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5841 Colfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91607
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Charming, Bright & remodeled Valley Village adjacent 3 bed / 1 bath - 1085 SQFT house on 7702 SQFT lot. Gleaming hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, and beautiful kitchen with granite counters. Central air, updated electrical. Grassy front and back yard with gated detached garage (ADU) located in rear of lot, down side driveway. Hurry this one won't last!This single-family residence is situated in a great location with easy access to the 170 Freeway and also just minutes away from Ventura Blvd where all the restaurants, entertainment and other essential services are located. This is a single story house plus a guest room (garage conversion) that has it's own bathroom. Perfect for an office, gym, studio and more. The air conditioning is brand new to combat the Valley's summer heat. Washer / dryer is included in the lease. Great curb appeal!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5841 COLFAX Avenue have any available units?
5841 COLFAX Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5841 COLFAX Avenue have?
Some of 5841 COLFAX Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5841 COLFAX Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5841 COLFAX Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5841 COLFAX Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5841 COLFAX Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5841 COLFAX Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5841 COLFAX Avenue offers parking.
Does 5841 COLFAX Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5841 COLFAX Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5841 COLFAX Avenue have a pool?
No, 5841 COLFAX Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5841 COLFAX Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5841 COLFAX Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5841 COLFAX Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5841 COLFAX Avenue has units with dishwashers.
