5840 White Oak Avenue

Short Term Lease!!!!! Available immediately!!! Fully Furnished!!! Monthly! OR Yearly! Wi-Fi included! Two TVs with all channels! Fabulous 3Bed 2Bath Encino home close to everything. Newer Furniture * Great kitchen with custom cabinets * Large master bedroom suite * Nice family room with Decorative fireplace and French doors leading to secluded back yard * Dining area * Central air and heat * Hardwood floors throughout * Convenient access to shops and transportation * Home is not on the main street, it is behind the greenbelt on a nice tree-lined street. Private backyard * Minutes to Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and more!