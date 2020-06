5840 Valerie Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS ONE-STORY HOUSE IN THE UPSCALE WOODLAND HILLS NEIGHBORHOOD; DOUBLE DOORS OPEN TO SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH CATHEDRAL CEILING; LAMINATED FLOORING THROUGHOUT; FLOOR-TO-CEILING FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM; KITCHEN UPDATED WITH ISLAND BREAKFAST BAR, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, AND NEWER APPLIANCES; ADDITIONAL ROOM ADJACENT TO THE KITCHEN CAN BE USED AS DINING AREA OR FAMILY ROOM; SEPARATE LAUNDRY/UTILITY/PANTRY ROOM WITH ACCESS TO THE 2-CAR GARAGE; 4 GOOD-SIZED BEDROOMS WITH MASTER SUITE; ONE HALLWAY FULL BATH AND SHOWER IN THE MASTER SUITE; REFRIGERATOR WASHER & DRYER ARE INCLUDED; LARGE BACK YARD WITH MANICURED BUSHES AND FRUIT TREES; EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAY, AWARD-WINNING HIGH SCHOOL AND WARNER CENTER. CALL IVY AT 818-312-0788 FOR SHOWING.