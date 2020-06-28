All apartments in Los Angeles
5840 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:15 AM

5840 Coldwater Canyon Avenue

5840 Coldwater Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5840 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Charming upper 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bathroom apartment for rent within a gated fourplex. Just remodeled and nestled in the heart of Valley Village, this unit boasts recessed lighting, new windows, and new paint. An abundance of natural light fills the space and an open floor plan makes it perfect for entertaining! Brand new remodeled kitchen comes complete with quartz countertops and brand new stainless steel appliances including a new microwave, dishwasher and stove. Other features include a two car garage, central HVAC with Nest automated thermostat, washer/dryer hookup inside and a stunning courtyard where you can unwind after a long day!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5840 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have any available units?
5840 Coldwater Canyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5840 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have?
Some of 5840 Coldwater Canyon Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5840 Coldwater Canyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5840 Coldwater Canyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5840 Coldwater Canyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5840 Coldwater Canyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5840 Coldwater Canyon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5840 Coldwater Canyon Avenue offers parking.
Does 5840 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5840 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5840 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 5840 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5840 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5840 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5840 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5840 Coldwater Canyon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
