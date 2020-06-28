5840 Coldwater Canyon Avenue

Amenities

Charming upper 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bathroom apartment for rent within a gated fourplex. Just remodeled and nestled in the heart of Valley Village, this unit boasts recessed lighting, new windows, and new paint. An abundance of natural light fills the space and an open floor plan makes it perfect for entertaining! Brand new remodeled kitchen comes complete with quartz countertops and brand new stainless steel appliances including a new microwave, dishwasher and stove. Other features include a two car garage, central HVAC with Nest automated thermostat, washer/dryer hookup inside and a stunning courtyard where you can unwind after a long day!