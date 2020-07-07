5837 Village Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This modern & elegant single level 3 bedroom 2 bath Mason condo shows like a model home with its own private 2 car garage & only 6 units in the building. This stunning open floor plan provides approx 1,816 sq ft of living space with views of the bluff from the living room & has designer finishes throughout. The chefs kitchen comes equipped with Viking Stainless steel appliances, beautiful soft-close cabinets and a large kitchen island with quartz countertops. The spacious living and dining area are surrounded by large windows that let in the light throughout the day and offer a relaxing balcony space with east facing views. The hallway will lead you to the bedrooms including the gorgeous master bedroom and bath. The master bath has dual vanities, separate shower & oversized soaking tub. The Mason complex is centrally located in the Playa Vista community so you can enjoy all of the lovely amenities nearby.