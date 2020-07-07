All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5837 Village Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5837 Village Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

5837 Village Drive

5837 Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5837 Village Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This modern & elegant single level 3 bedroom 2 bath Mason condo shows like a model home with its own private 2 car garage & only 6 units in the building. This stunning open floor plan provides approx 1,816 sq ft of living space with views of the bluff from the living room & has designer finishes throughout. The chefs kitchen comes equipped with Viking Stainless steel appliances, beautiful soft-close cabinets and a large kitchen island with quartz countertops. The spacious living and dining area are surrounded by large windows that let in the light throughout the day and offer a relaxing balcony space with east facing views. The hallway will lead you to the bedrooms including the gorgeous master bedroom and bath. The master bath has dual vanities, separate shower & oversized soaking tub. The Mason complex is centrally located in the Playa Vista community so you can enjoy all of the lovely amenities nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5837 Village Drive have any available units?
5837 Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5837 Village Drive have?
Some of 5837 Village Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5837 Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5837 Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5837 Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5837 Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5837 Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5837 Village Drive offers parking.
Does 5837 Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5837 Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5837 Village Drive have a pool?
No, 5837 Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5837 Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 5837 Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5837 Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5837 Village Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College