5837 Ranchito Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large Serene Pool House in great neighborhood! - Property Id: 81397



Newly Remodeled Single Family Home! Entertainers dream with a beautiful sparkling pool! Nestled in a quaint pocket of Valley Glen, this 2 story, 4 bedroom and 4 bath home is perfect for a growing family and studio folks. Central to the 101 and 405 freeways and the Orange Line. The home features a large master suite with a master bathroom and a balcony leading out to overlook the home's sparking pool. Three good size bedrooms and an attached bonus room (guest room/playroom/etc..) with it's own bathroom. Save on your monthly electric bill with the home's 24 solar panels!!! Finished garage can be used as a home office. The possibilities are endless.



Note - smoke-free house.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81397

Property Id 81397



(RLNE4617269)