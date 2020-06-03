All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5837 Ranchito Avenue

5837 N Ranchito Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5837 N Ranchito Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large Serene Pool House in great neighborhood! - Property Id: 81397

Newly Remodeled Single Family Home! Entertainers dream with a beautiful sparkling pool! Nestled in a quaint pocket of Valley Glen, this 2 story, 4 bedroom and 4 bath home is perfect for a growing family and studio folks. Central to the 101 and 405 freeways and the Orange Line. The home features a large master suite with a master bathroom and a balcony leading out to overlook the home's sparking pool. Three good size bedrooms and an attached bonus room (guest room/playroom/etc..) with it's own bathroom. Save on your monthly electric bill with the home's 24 solar panels!!! Finished garage can be used as a home office. The possibilities are endless.

Note - smoke-free house.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81397
Property Id 81397

(RLNE4617269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5837 Ranchito Avenue have any available units?
5837 Ranchito Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5837 Ranchito Avenue have?
Some of 5837 Ranchito Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5837 Ranchito Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5837 Ranchito Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5837 Ranchito Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5837 Ranchito Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5837 Ranchito Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5837 Ranchito Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5837 Ranchito Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5837 Ranchito Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5837 Ranchito Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5837 Ranchito Avenue has a pool.
Does 5837 Ranchito Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5837 Ranchito Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5837 Ranchito Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5837 Ranchito Avenue has units with dishwashers.
