5837 Ranchito Avenue

Amenities
Large Serene Pool House in great neighborhood! - Property Id: 81397
Newly Remodeled Single Family Home! Entertainers dream with a beautiful sparkling pool! Nestled in a quaint pocket of Valley Glen, this 2 story, 4 bedroom and 4 bath home is perfect for a growing family and studio folks. Central to the 101 and 405 freeways and the Orange Line. The home features a large master suite with a master bathroom and a balcony leading out to overlook the home's sparking pool. Three good size bedrooms and an attached bonus room (guest room/playroom/etc..) with it's own bathroom. Save on your monthly electric bill with the home's 24 solar panels!!! Finished garage can be used as a home office. The possibilities are endless.
Note - smoke-free house.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81397
Property Id 81397
(RLNE4617269)