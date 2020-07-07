5835 Topeka Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly elevator fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access

Resort-like living on an immaculately landscaped lot, over 17,000 square feet which features custom stone-work, sparkling pool with waterfalls, spa, outdoor shower, outdoor TV, fire pit, and wi-fi thru out the entire property. New heating system for the pool. Dramatic multi-color LED lighting highlights the outdoors area making it festive and inviting, ideal for outdoor entertaining and lounging. Spacious single story-home with a separate guest house. Custom furniture through out, two sets of washers/dryers. Kitchen is fully equipped. Long drive way good for 8-10 cars. Accessible to fwy, bike trail, and Metro Orange Line.



6 months to 3 years.



No short term rentals



Credit check is a must



No loud parties



Prefer no pets, maybe small dog (only one)



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/tarzana-ca?lid=12677683



No Pets Allowed



