All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5835 Topeka Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5835 Topeka Dr
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

5835 Topeka Dr

5835 Topeka Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5835 Topeka Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Resort-like living on an immaculately landscaped lot, over 17,000 square feet which features custom stone-work, sparkling pool with waterfalls, spa, outdoor shower, outdoor TV, fire pit, and wi-fi thru out the entire property. New heating system for the pool. Dramatic multi-color LED lighting highlights the outdoors area making it festive and inviting, ideal for outdoor entertaining and lounging. Spacious single story-home with a separate guest house. Custom furniture through out, two sets of washers/dryers. Kitchen is fully equipped. Long drive way good for 8-10 cars. Accessible to fwy, bike trail, and Metro Orange Line.

6 months to 3 years.

No short term rentals

Credit check is a must

No loud parties

Prefer no pets, maybe small dog (only one)

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/tarzana-ca?lid=12677683

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5225867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5835 Topeka Dr have any available units?
5835 Topeka Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5835 Topeka Dr have?
Some of 5835 Topeka Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5835 Topeka Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5835 Topeka Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5835 Topeka Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5835 Topeka Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5835 Topeka Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5835 Topeka Dr offers parking.
Does 5835 Topeka Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5835 Topeka Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5835 Topeka Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5835 Topeka Dr has a pool.
Does 5835 Topeka Dr have accessible units?
No, 5835 Topeka Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5835 Topeka Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5835 Topeka Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College