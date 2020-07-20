583 VENICE BLVD #1/2

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Private and sophisticated 3 + 2~ (4 + 3 ~ including guest/maids) Cape Cop duplex in the heart of Venice. Steps from Abbot Kinney and only 5 blocks to the beach. Sunny and spacious open floor plan with hardwood floors, gourmet cook's kitchen with granite countertops, island/breakfast bar and updated appliances including double oven, Wolf range, wine fridge. Cozy living room with fireplace and built-ins, spacious office, master with fireplace, walk-in closet and bath with large steam shower, soaking tub, vanity and skylight. Appx. 900 sqft private rooftop deck with pool and hot tub. Guest/maids apartment with separate entrance is also included. Enjoy charmed Venice living!