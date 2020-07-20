All apartments in Los Angeles
583 VENICE BLVD #1/2

583 Venice Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

583 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Private and sophisticated 3 + 2~ (4 + 3 ~ including guest/maids) Cape Cop duplex in the heart of Venice. Steps from Abbot Kinney and only 5 blocks to the beach. Sunny and spacious open floor plan with hardwood floors, gourmet cook's kitchen with granite countertops, island/breakfast bar and updated appliances including double oven, Wolf range, wine fridge. Cozy living room with fireplace and built-ins, spacious office, master with fireplace, walk-in closet and bath with large steam shower, soaking tub, vanity and skylight. Appx. 900 sqft private rooftop deck with pool and hot tub. Guest/maids apartment with separate entrance is also included. Enjoy charmed Venice living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 583 VENICE BLVD #1/2 have any available units?
583 VENICE BLVD #1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 583 VENICE BLVD #1/2 have?
Some of 583 VENICE BLVD #1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 583 VENICE BLVD #1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
583 VENICE BLVD #1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 583 VENICE BLVD #1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 583 VENICE BLVD #1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 583 VENICE BLVD #1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 583 VENICE BLVD #1/2 offers parking.
Does 583 VENICE BLVD #1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 583 VENICE BLVD #1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 583 VENICE BLVD #1/2 have a pool?
Yes, 583 VENICE BLVD #1/2 has a pool.
Does 583 VENICE BLVD #1/2 have accessible units?
No, 583 VENICE BLVD #1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 583 VENICE BLVD #1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 583 VENICE BLVD #1/2 has units with dishwashers.
