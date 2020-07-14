All apartments in Los Angeles
5822 Bowcroft Street

5822 Bowcroft Street · (949) 872-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5822 Bowcroft Street, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Congress West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,688

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 897 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
This unit is located in a great secured community in Cameo Woods.
Hardwood floor, washer and dryer, refrigerator included. Also provide basic and convenient furniture: beds, matress, table.
Convenient guest parking in front of this great unit and your own private garage(located behind the building).
The community has 24 hours security. Swimming pool, club house, tennis courts, are also available in Cameo Woods community.
Super convenient location in west LA, close to everywhere. 15 minutes drive to UCLA & USC. Metro and Expo lines direct to USC, UCLA and staples Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5822 Bowcroft Street have any available units?
5822 Bowcroft Street has a unit available for $2,688 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5822 Bowcroft Street have?
Some of 5822 Bowcroft Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5822 Bowcroft Street currently offering any rent specials?
5822 Bowcroft Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5822 Bowcroft Street pet-friendly?
No, 5822 Bowcroft Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5822 Bowcroft Street offer parking?
Yes, 5822 Bowcroft Street offers parking.
Does 5822 Bowcroft Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5822 Bowcroft Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5822 Bowcroft Street have a pool?
Yes, 5822 Bowcroft Street has a pool.
Does 5822 Bowcroft Street have accessible units?
No, 5822 Bowcroft Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5822 Bowcroft Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5822 Bowcroft Street does not have units with dishwashers.
