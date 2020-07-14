5822 Bowcroft Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage guest parking tennis court

This unit is located in a great secured community in Cameo Woods.

Hardwood floor, washer and dryer, refrigerator included. Also provide basic and convenient furniture: beds, matress, table.

Convenient guest parking in front of this great unit and your own private garage(located behind the building).

The community has 24 hours security. Swimming pool, club house, tennis courts, are also available in Cameo Woods community.

Super convenient location in west LA, close to everywhere. 15 minutes drive to UCLA & USC. Metro and Expo lines direct to USC, UCLA and staples Center.