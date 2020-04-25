5821 Fair Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Cute North Hollywood Bungalow - Sweet 2 bedroom in very desirable North Hollywood with private yard.

Spacious and bright living area with hardwood floors and open contemporary kitchen.Good sized bedrooms and cute bathroom. Central AC. Lovely front porch, fenced yard and driveway that fits several vehicles.Great area in quiet neighborhood not far from Arts district, studios and many restaurants and shops. One small dog considered with extra deposit.No smoking on premise.

Contact Lysa for showings

818-272-5309

RPM SouthSFV

Lic # 01705185

We follow all fair housing laws



No Cats Allowed



