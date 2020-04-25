All apartments in Los Angeles
5821 Fair Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5821 Fair Ave

5821 Fair Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5821 Fair Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Cute North Hollywood Bungalow - Sweet 2 bedroom in very desirable North Hollywood with private yard.
Spacious and bright living area with hardwood floors and open contemporary kitchen.Good sized bedrooms and cute bathroom. Central AC. Lovely front porch, fenced yard and driveway that fits several vehicles.Great area in quiet neighborhood not far from Arts district, studios and many restaurants and shops. One small dog considered with extra deposit.No smoking on premise.
Contact Lysa for showings
818-272-5309
RPM SouthSFV
Lic # 01705185
We follow all fair housing laws

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4617080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5821 Fair Ave have any available units?
5821 Fair Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5821 Fair Ave have?
Some of 5821 Fair Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5821 Fair Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5821 Fair Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5821 Fair Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5821 Fair Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5821 Fair Ave offer parking?
No, 5821 Fair Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5821 Fair Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5821 Fair Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5821 Fair Ave have a pool?
No, 5821 Fair Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5821 Fair Ave have accessible units?
No, 5821 Fair Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5821 Fair Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5821 Fair Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
