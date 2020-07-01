All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5820 YOLANDA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5820 YOLANDA Avenue
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:44 AM

5820 YOLANDA Avenue

5820 Yolanda Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5820 Yolanda Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Located in a prime desirable area of Tarzana this charming,open floor plan 1BR/1.5BA, 2 story townhouse with a third story leading to your own in-unit rooftop deck has an amazing outdoor space for entertaining.~Spacious master suite with lots of closet space. In unit laundry area and additional laundry in the building.Other amenities skylights, recessed lighting, a sleek fireplace, There is gated, assigned parking, with 8 additional guest spots and private locked storage for each unit. The building features a security camera system which owners can live-access 24/7 on a mobile app. Conveniently located just a few blocks from the 101 freeway, Ventura Blvd, Whole Foods, LA Fitness as well as many other shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5820 YOLANDA Avenue have any available units?
5820 YOLANDA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5820 YOLANDA Avenue have?
Some of 5820 YOLANDA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5820 YOLANDA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5820 YOLANDA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5820 YOLANDA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5820 YOLANDA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5820 YOLANDA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5820 YOLANDA Avenue offers parking.
Does 5820 YOLANDA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5820 YOLANDA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5820 YOLANDA Avenue have a pool?
No, 5820 YOLANDA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5820 YOLANDA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5820 YOLANDA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5820 YOLANDA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5820 YOLANDA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College