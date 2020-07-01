5820 YOLANDA Avenue

Amenities

Located in a prime desirable area of Tarzana this charming,open floor plan 1BR/1.5BA, 2 story townhouse with a third story leading to your own in-unit rooftop deck has an amazing outdoor space for entertaining.~Spacious master suite with lots of closet space. In unit laundry area and additional laundry in the building.Other amenities skylights, recessed lighting, a sleek fireplace, There is gated, assigned parking, with 8 additional guest spots and private locked storage for each unit. The building features a security camera system which owners can live-access 24/7 on a mobile app. Conveniently located just a few blocks from the 101 freeway, Ventura Blvd, Whole Foods, LA Fitness as well as many other shops and restaurants.