5756 Fulcher Avenue

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! The location of this building is prime, walking distance to tons of nearby restaurants, shops and bars. Enjoy the perks of living in the NoHo Arts District while also being close to Burbank (and the many entertainment studios!) The units boast:

- 2 Car Garage

- No Shared walls

- Stunning white kitchens with stainless steel appliances

- Washer and dryer in units

- Huge living room and bedrooms

- Beautiful laminate floors

- Tons of closet space

- Central air/heat

- Windows everywhere letting in tons of natural light Why pay more for a big, crowded building when you can get a stunning private unit in a peaceful fourplex to yourself?