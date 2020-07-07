All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:24 PM

5756 Fulcher Avenue

5756 Fulcher Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5756 Fulcher Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! The location of this building is prime, walking distance to tons of nearby restaurants, shops and bars. Enjoy the perks of living in the NoHo Arts District while also being close to Burbank (and the many entertainment studios!) The units boast:
- 2 Car Garage
- No Shared walls
- Stunning white kitchens with stainless steel appliances
- Washer and dryer in units
- Huge living room and bedrooms
- Beautiful laminate floors
- Tons of closet space
- Central air/heat
- Windows everywhere letting in tons of natural light Why pay more for a big, crowded building when you can get a stunning private unit in a peaceful fourplex to yourself?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5756 Fulcher Avenue have any available units?
5756 Fulcher Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5756 Fulcher Avenue have?
Some of 5756 Fulcher Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5756 Fulcher Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5756 Fulcher Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5756 Fulcher Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5756 Fulcher Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5756 Fulcher Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5756 Fulcher Avenue offers parking.
Does 5756 Fulcher Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5756 Fulcher Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5756 Fulcher Avenue have a pool?
No, 5756 Fulcher Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5756 Fulcher Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5756 Fulcher Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5756 Fulcher Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5756 Fulcher Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

