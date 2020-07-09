All apartments in Los Angeles
5740 CASE Avenue 1/2

5740 Case Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5740 Case Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
new construction
Amazing tri-level luxurious home with 3-bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms featuring an open floor with lots of windows making all areas light and bright, open kitchen design with top of the line stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring throughout, two-car direct access garage. Stunning views of the Studio City hills and a great patio with direct access. Excellent location minutes from the heart of the NoHo Arts District, NoHo Metro transportation hub, shops, restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters, parks, grocery stores and a quick trip to Toluca Lake, Tujunga Village, Burbank and the major studios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5740 CASE Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
5740 CASE Avenue 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5740 CASE Avenue 1/2 have?
Some of 5740 CASE Avenue 1/2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5740 CASE Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
5740 CASE Avenue 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5740 CASE Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 5740 CASE Avenue 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5740 CASE Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 5740 CASE Avenue 1/2 offers parking.
Does 5740 CASE Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5740 CASE Avenue 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5740 CASE Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 5740 CASE Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 5740 CASE Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 5740 CASE Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5740 CASE Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5740 CASE Avenue 1/2 has units with dishwashers.

