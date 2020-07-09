5740 CASE Avenue 1/2

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room new construction

Amazing tri-level luxurious home with 3-bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms featuring an open floor with lots of windows making all areas light and bright, open kitchen design with top of the line stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring throughout, two-car direct access garage. Stunning views of the Studio City hills and a great patio with direct access. Excellent location minutes from the heart of the NoHo Arts District, NoHo Metro transportation hub, shops, restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters, parks, grocery stores and a quick trip to Toluca Lake, Tujunga Village, Burbank and the major studios.