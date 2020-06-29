All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5731 Etiwanda Avenue
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:36 PM

5731 Etiwanda Avenue

5731 Etiwanda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5731 Etiwanda Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled unfurnished 3 bedrooms 3 baths spacious 2-story townhouse in a quiet 8 units complex. First floor consists of inviting spacious living room with VAULTED CEILINGS, den (might be used as additional bedroom), guest bathroom and kitchen. Three bedrooms and two additional full size bathrooms are conveniently located on the second floor. Full size attached garage for two cars and lots of space for storage. Over-sized patio reminiscent of a back yard of a house - pleasant outdoors space where one can barbecue, read, relax, and enjoy. Small pets are considered (up to 30 lb). $0 PET DEPOSIT, $0 PET RENT. One year minimum lease. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Tile and laminate floors throughout. NO CARPET. Spacious master suite with separate full size bathroom and Jacuzzi inside. Range, stove, dishwasher and more. Laundry inside. CENTRAL air and heat, NO WALL UNITS. Light and bright recessed lighting throughout. This townhouse is centrally located in the heart of Tarzana. Walking distance to markets, shops, and restaurants. 101 freeway access, close proximity to Metro station, few minutes driving to Encino, North Hollywood, Studio City, Sherman Oaks, West Hills, Woodland Hills, North-ridge, and Calabasas. Distinguished LAUSD schools. Paid cold and hot water, trash, gardener, and association fees. This townhouse offers everything that you can call your HOME - peace, tranquility, convenience and ambiance. Call for an appointment and remember - HOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5731 Etiwanda Avenue have any available units?
5731 Etiwanda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5731 Etiwanda Avenue have?
Some of 5731 Etiwanda Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5731 Etiwanda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5731 Etiwanda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5731 Etiwanda Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5731 Etiwanda Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5731 Etiwanda Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5731 Etiwanda Avenue offers parking.
Does 5731 Etiwanda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5731 Etiwanda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5731 Etiwanda Avenue have a pool?
No, 5731 Etiwanda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5731 Etiwanda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5731 Etiwanda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5731 Etiwanda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5731 Etiwanda Avenue has units with dishwashers.

