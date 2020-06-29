5731 Etiwanda Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled unfurnished 3 bedrooms 3 baths spacious 2-story townhouse in a quiet 8 units complex. First floor consists of inviting spacious living room with VAULTED CEILINGS, den (might be used as additional bedroom), guest bathroom and kitchen. Three bedrooms and two additional full size bathrooms are conveniently located on the second floor. Full size attached garage for two cars and lots of space for storage. Over-sized patio reminiscent of a back yard of a house - pleasant outdoors space where one can barbecue, read, relax, and enjoy. Small pets are considered (up to 30 lb). $0 PET DEPOSIT, $0 PET RENT. One year minimum lease. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Tile and laminate floors throughout. NO CARPET. Spacious master suite with separate full size bathroom and Jacuzzi inside. Range, stove, dishwasher and more. Laundry inside. CENTRAL air and heat, NO WALL UNITS. Light and bright recessed lighting throughout. This townhouse is centrally located in the heart of Tarzana. Walking distance to markets, shops, and restaurants. 101 freeway access, close proximity to Metro station, few minutes driving to Encino, North Hollywood, Studio City, Sherman Oaks, West Hills, Woodland Hills, North-ridge, and Calabasas. Distinguished LAUSD schools. Paid cold and hot water, trash, gardener, and association fees. This townhouse offers everything that you can call your HOME - peace, tranquility, convenience and ambiance. Call for an appointment and remember - HOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS.