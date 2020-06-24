5729 Willow Crest Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly new construction parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access new construction pet friendly

WELCOME TO 5729-5731 WILLOW CREST AVE. IN MID-TOWN-NOHO, WHERE CONTEMPORARY MEETS LUXURY LIVING IN ONE OF THE HOTTEST RENTAL MARKETS IN THE GREATER PARTS OF LOS ANGELES! A sustainable-living environment (Green Building Certified), purposely built to perfection & offers you this wonderful opportunity to be the very first to OBTAIN THE LAST REMAINING UNIT, a brand new superior living spaces to meet you or your family's active lifestyle! Designed to accommodate a moderate to large single family living experience, consisting of all 3 bedrooms, 2 spa inspired bathrooms (which includes a master en-suite), gourmet kitchen to open dining concept coupled with 8 ft. dramatic ceilings giving a sense of open space! Adding to the "single family" living experience, each dwelling are separately utility metered, 2 designated parking for each unit, comes fully equipped with central A/C & heating, tank-less instant water heater, stainless steel kitchen appliances, inside laundry with their own washer/dryer, Nest wifi thermostat, recessed lighting, quartz counter tops, & carefully selected design finishes which can easily be complemented by your own furnishing making this home your own. Superior location with a walk-score of 73 and a short walk to Whitnall Off-Leash Dog Park, or take a bike stroll down to NOHO Art District. Conveniently, a 30 min. commute to DTLA & 45 min. to LAX or fly domestic at Hollywood/Burbank Airport. 6 months lease may be considered. Hurry! Make your appointment today!