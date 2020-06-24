5729 Willow Crest Avenue

Amenities
WELCOME TO 5729-5731 WILLOW CREST AVE. IN MID-TOWN-NOHO, WHERE CONTEMPORARY MEETS LUXURY LIVING IN ONE OF THE HOTTEST RENTAL MARKETS IN THE GREATER PARTS OF LOS ANGELES! A sustainable-living environment (Green Building Certified), purposely built to perfection & offers you this wonderful opportunity to be the very first to OBTAIN THE LAST REMAINING UNIT, a brand new superior living spaces to meet you or your family's active lifestyle! Designed to accommodate a moderate to large single family living experience, consisting of all 3 bedrooms, 2 spa inspired bathrooms (which includes a master en-suite), gourmet kitchen to open dining concept coupled with 8 ft. dramatic ceilings giving a sense of open space! Adding to the "single family" living experience, each dwelling are separately utility metered, 2 designated parking for each unit, comes fully equipped with central A/C & heating, tank-less instant water heater, stainless steel kitchen appliances, inside laundry with their own washer/dryer, Nest wifi thermostat, recessed lighting, quartz counter tops, & carefully selected design finishes which can easily be complemented by your own furnishing making this home your own. Superior location with a walk-score of 73 and a short walk to Whitnall Off-Leash Dog Park, or take a bike stroll down to NOHO Art District. Conveniently, a 30 min. commute to DTLA & 45 min. to LAX or fly domestic at Hollywood/Burbank Airport. 6 months lease may be considered. Hurry! Make your appointment today!