5720 VALLEY OAK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Nestled among mature Sycamore and Oak trees and located in the private and gated enclave of Valley Oak Drive, this hidden compound is inspired by the Great Lakes of Minnesota and the Colorado Rockies. Gated and set above a large motor-court, a stone walkway leads you to the main residence with a front door that opens to a seamless space of living, dining, kitchen and family areas. Generous walls of glass overlook the patios and terraced yard creating an incomparable feeling that's both intimate and expansive. As part of the main residence, a sky-lit staircase leads to the 2nd floor and gives one the serenity of being perched in the trees. It features a beautiful master suite with a bath plus a 2nd bedroom with a full bath. From the main house, a pvt walkway guides you to a full GH.