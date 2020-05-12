All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5720 VALLEY OAK Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5720 VALLEY OAK Drive
Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:26 AM

5720 VALLEY OAK Drive

5720 Valley Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5720 Valley Oak Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Nestled among mature Sycamore and Oak trees and located in the private and gated enclave of Valley Oak Drive, this hidden compound is inspired by the Great Lakes of Minnesota and the Colorado Rockies. Gated and set above a large motor-court, a stone walkway leads you to the main residence with a front door that opens to a seamless space of living, dining, kitchen and family areas. Generous walls of glass overlook the patios and terraced yard creating an incomparable feeling that's both intimate and expansive. As part of the main residence, a sky-lit staircase leads to the 2nd floor and gives one the serenity of being perched in the trees. It features a beautiful master suite with a bath plus a 2nd bedroom with a full bath. From the main house, a pvt walkway guides you to a full GH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5720 VALLEY OAK Drive have any available units?
5720 VALLEY OAK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5720 VALLEY OAK Drive have?
Some of 5720 VALLEY OAK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5720 VALLEY OAK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5720 VALLEY OAK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5720 VALLEY OAK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5720 VALLEY OAK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5720 VALLEY OAK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5720 VALLEY OAK Drive offers parking.
Does 5720 VALLEY OAK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5720 VALLEY OAK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5720 VALLEY OAK Drive have a pool?
No, 5720 VALLEY OAK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5720 VALLEY OAK Drive have accessible units?
No, 5720 VALLEY OAK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5720 VALLEY OAK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5720 VALLEY OAK Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College