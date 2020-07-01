5720 Owensmouth Ave Unit 181

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious 3Bed/2Bath Townhome available in Warner Center! - Bright and large town home with two family rooms! Kitchen with proper dinning area! Washer and dryer are included with a two car garage! Minutes away from Warner Park, Topanga Mall, and freeway access! The master bedroom includes double vanity, walk in closet and a private balcony! Enjoy or entertain your guests with your own private patio!



((Please be aware additional move in and move out Fees, Charges and Deposits may be required))



(RLNE5558378)