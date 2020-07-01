All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

5720 Owensmouth Ave Unit 181

5720 Owensmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5720 Owensmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 3Bed/2Bath Townhome available in Warner Center! - Bright and large town home with two family rooms! Kitchen with proper dinning area! Washer and dryer are included with a two car garage! Minutes away from Warner Park, Topanga Mall, and freeway access! The master bedroom includes double vanity, walk in closet and a private balcony! Enjoy or entertain your guests with your own private patio!

((Please be aware additional move in and move out Fees, Charges and Deposits may be required))

(RLNE5558378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5720 Owensmouth Ave Unit 181 have any available units?
5720 Owensmouth Ave Unit 181 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5720 Owensmouth Ave Unit 181 have?
Some of 5720 Owensmouth Ave Unit 181's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5720 Owensmouth Ave Unit 181 currently offering any rent specials?
5720 Owensmouth Ave Unit 181 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5720 Owensmouth Ave Unit 181 pet-friendly?
No, 5720 Owensmouth Ave Unit 181 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5720 Owensmouth Ave Unit 181 offer parking?
Yes, 5720 Owensmouth Ave Unit 181 offers parking.
Does 5720 Owensmouth Ave Unit 181 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5720 Owensmouth Ave Unit 181 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5720 Owensmouth Ave Unit 181 have a pool?
No, 5720 Owensmouth Ave Unit 181 does not have a pool.
Does 5720 Owensmouth Ave Unit 181 have accessible units?
No, 5720 Owensmouth Ave Unit 181 does not have accessible units.
Does 5720 Owensmouth Ave Unit 181 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5720 Owensmouth Ave Unit 181 has units with dishwashers.

