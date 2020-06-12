5711 OWENSMOUTH Avenue

Amenities
Heart of Warner Center townhome for lease! Gorgeous interior location with views of the streams, lush landscaping, and front living room deck with pool view. This townhome has been fully remodeled, wood flooring, new appliances, spacious kitchen, and breakfast area. Master bedroom boasts a high vaulted ceiling with a private balcony. All baths have been remodeled with granite counter tops. Bonus room/laundry room with easy access to 2- car private garage. Close to The Village shopping, Costco and restaurants, minutes to Warner Park.