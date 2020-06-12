All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:16 AM

5711 OWENSMOUTH Avenue

5711 Owensmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5711 Owensmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Heart of Warner Center townhome for lease! Gorgeous interior location with views of the streams, lush landscaping, and front living room deck with pool view. This townhome has been fully remodeled, wood flooring, new appliances, spacious kitchen, and breakfast area. Master bedroom boasts a high vaulted ceiling with a private balcony. All baths have been remodeled with granite counter tops. Bonus room/laundry room with easy access to 2- car private garage. Close to The Village shopping, Costco and restaurants, minutes to Warner Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5711 OWENSMOUTH Avenue have any available units?
5711 OWENSMOUTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5711 OWENSMOUTH Avenue have?
Some of 5711 OWENSMOUTH Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5711 OWENSMOUTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5711 OWENSMOUTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5711 OWENSMOUTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5711 OWENSMOUTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5711 OWENSMOUTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5711 OWENSMOUTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 5711 OWENSMOUTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5711 OWENSMOUTH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5711 OWENSMOUTH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5711 OWENSMOUTH Avenue has a pool.
Does 5711 OWENSMOUTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5711 OWENSMOUTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5711 OWENSMOUTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5711 OWENSMOUTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
