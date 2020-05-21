All apartments in Los Angeles
5700 Le Sage Avenue

5700 Le Sage Avenue · (818) 943-2640
Location

5700 Le Sage Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1983 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Charming Woodland Hills neighborhood close to schools and shopping! This 3 bedroom home with additional office/craft area is almost 2000 square feet. Beautiful open floor plan has an expansive family room opening to dining area and kitchen with hardwood floors and plantation shutters. The open kitchen features plenty of counter space, huge center island and walk-in pantry. The outdoors provides an inviting private patio and grass area with fruit trees and planter boxes. In the large driveway is a basketball hoop for family games and the oversized attached garage with workspace area is perfect for the tinkerer. As a bonus, there are solar panels on the roof, which make for a very low power bill! Applicants to provide an application for each prospective tenant over the age of 18, 2 most current paystubs, credit report, 2019 W-2 or tax return and 2 mos of bank statements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 Le Sage Avenue have any available units?
5700 Le Sage Avenue has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5700 Le Sage Avenue have?
Some of 5700 Le Sage Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5700 Le Sage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5700 Le Sage Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 Le Sage Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5700 Le Sage Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5700 Le Sage Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5700 Le Sage Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5700 Le Sage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5700 Le Sage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 Le Sage Avenue have a pool?
No, 5700 Le Sage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5700 Le Sage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5700 Le Sage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 Le Sage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5700 Le Sage Avenue has units with dishwashers.
