5700 Le Sage Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

Charming Woodland Hills neighborhood close to schools and shopping! This 3 bedroom home with additional office/craft area is almost 2000 square feet. Beautiful open floor plan has an expansive family room opening to dining area and kitchen with hardwood floors and plantation shutters. The open kitchen features plenty of counter space, huge center island and walk-in pantry. The outdoors provides an inviting private patio and grass area with fruit trees and planter boxes. In the large driveway is a basketball hoop for family games and the oversized attached garage with workspace area is perfect for the tinkerer. As a bonus, there are solar panels on the roof, which make for a very low power bill! Applicants to provide an application for each prospective tenant over the age of 18, 2 most current paystubs, credit report, 2019 W-2 or tax return and 2 mos of bank statements.