5700 ETIWANDA Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

5700 ETIWANDA Avenue

5700 Etiwanda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5700 Etiwanda Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome to California Village, well managed gated community with sparkling pools, spa, kids pool and bbq area. Majestic trees and landscaping create relaxing park like setting. Stunning upper floor condo is private and serene, away from the street noise and close to the amenities. Open concept 1200 sf 3 bedrooms 2 baths plus a loft. The property is remodeled with new paint, beautiful floors and recessed lights throughout. Large living room with soaring ceilings leads to a balcony w/utility closet and the view of lush grounds. Kitchen has quartz counter-tops, fun contemporary backslash, water filtration system and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have updated fixtures. Loft can be used as an office. Central air and heat and 2 car covered tandem parking. Minutes from upscale shopping and dining, great schools, medical facilities and easy freeway access. Call today for an easy viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 ETIWANDA Avenue have any available units?
5700 ETIWANDA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5700 ETIWANDA Avenue have?
Some of 5700 ETIWANDA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5700 ETIWANDA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5700 ETIWANDA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 ETIWANDA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5700 ETIWANDA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5700 ETIWANDA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5700 ETIWANDA Avenue offers parking.
Does 5700 ETIWANDA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5700 ETIWANDA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 ETIWANDA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5700 ETIWANDA Avenue has a pool.
Does 5700 ETIWANDA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5700 ETIWANDA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 ETIWANDA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5700 ETIWANDA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
