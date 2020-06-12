5700 ETIWANDA Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to California Village, well managed gated community with sparkling pools, spa, kids pool and bbq area. Majestic trees and landscaping create relaxing park like setting. Stunning upper floor condo is private and serene, away from the street noise and close to the amenities. Open concept 1200 sf 3 bedrooms 2 baths plus a loft. The property is remodeled with new paint, beautiful floors and recessed lights throughout. Large living room with soaring ceilings leads to a balcony w/utility closet and the view of lush grounds. Kitchen has quartz counter-tops, fun contemporary backslash, water filtration system and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have updated fixtures. Loft can be used as an office. Central air and heat and 2 car covered tandem parking. Minutes from upscale shopping and dining, great schools, medical facilities and easy freeway access. Call today for an easy viewing!