Los Angeles, CA
5700 5th Avenue
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

5700 5th Avenue

5700 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5700 5th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Minutes from Culver City and West Adams Charming and very comfortable Spanish 2-bedroom home for rent
Available for immediate move-in
For showings email or text Anthony.
This home has been completely remodeled with new kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, tiled bathrooms, new wood laminate flooring and new paint inside and out!
Garage parking
Plenty of street parking
Cute neighborhood
Open Floor Plan
Modern Kitchen and bathrooms
New appliances
LG Washer and Dryer
New Dishwasher
A/C unit
Ceiling fans
Backyard for entertaining
Located on a large corner lot

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5700-5th-ave-los-angeles-ca-90043-usa/be37b491-be2c-4845-8cad-9b1a703f4eaf

(RLNE5446127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 5th Avenue have any available units?
5700 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5700 5th Avenue have?
Some of 5700 5th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5700 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5700 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5700 5th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5700 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5700 5th Avenue offers parking.
Does 5700 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5700 5th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 5700 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5700 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5700 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5700 5th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

