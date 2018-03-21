5700 5th Avenue

Amenities

Minutes from Culver City and West Adams Charming and very comfortable Spanish 2-bedroom home for rent

Available for immediate move-in

For showings email or text Anthony.

This home has been completely remodeled with new kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, tiled bathrooms, new wood laminate flooring and new paint inside and out!

Garage parking

Plenty of street parking

Cute neighborhood

Open Floor Plan

Modern Kitchen and bathrooms

New appliances

LG Washer and Dryer

New Dishwasher

A/C unit

Ceiling fans

Backyard for entertaining

Located on a large corner lot



