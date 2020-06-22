5670 West OLYMPIC

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking

PENTHOUSE with views, views, views! Perfectly located in the heart of Miracle Mile - this bright loft-style unit features high ceilings, hardwood floors, recessed lights throughout, nest system w/ central AC/ Heat, gas fireplace, wrap around balcony with epic views of city. Master bedroom includes ensuite, walk-in closet, and private balcony. Large 2nd bedroom with walk-in closet, and access to balcony. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Comes with 2 tandem covered parking, private gym. Close to The Grove, LACMA, Beverly Hills, Hancock Park, and Mid-Wilshire.