Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:50 AM

5670 West OLYMPIC

5670 West Olympic Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5670 West Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
PENTHOUSE with views, views, views! Perfectly located in the heart of Miracle Mile - this bright loft-style unit features high ceilings, hardwood floors, recessed lights throughout, nest system w/ central AC/ Heat, gas fireplace, wrap around balcony with epic views of city. Master bedroom includes ensuite, walk-in closet, and private balcony. Large 2nd bedroom with walk-in closet, and access to balcony. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Comes with 2 tandem covered parking, private gym. Close to The Grove, LACMA, Beverly Hills, Hancock Park, and Mid-Wilshire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5670 West OLYMPIC have any available units?
5670 West OLYMPIC doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5670 West OLYMPIC have?
Some of 5670 West OLYMPIC's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5670 West OLYMPIC currently offering any rent specials?
5670 West OLYMPIC is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5670 West OLYMPIC pet-friendly?
No, 5670 West OLYMPIC is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5670 West OLYMPIC offer parking?
Yes, 5670 West OLYMPIC offers parking.
Does 5670 West OLYMPIC have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5670 West OLYMPIC offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5670 West OLYMPIC have a pool?
No, 5670 West OLYMPIC does not have a pool.
Does 5670 West OLYMPIC have accessible units?
No, 5670 West OLYMPIC does not have accessible units.
Does 5670 West OLYMPIC have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5670 West OLYMPIC has units with dishwashers.
