Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

5657 W 78th St

5657 West 78th Street · (310) 210-4188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5657 West 78th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5657 W 78th St · Avail. Jul 1

$7,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2900 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
pool
5657 W 78th St Available 07/01/20 Brand New Modern Home with Huge yard near Playa Vista and El Segundo - Introducing the Brand New, Tech Advanced development by PROTO HOMES. Upon entering this open concept home, 30- foot ceilings greet you connecting the spaces together seamlessly with abundant light and clean lines throughout. 2900 sq ft 4+3. Large pane windows drench rooms with sunlight creating a serene environment. Home features an expansive grassy yard to play sports, activities, entertain or add pool. Dining room opens directly to a paved courtyard which can be utilized for indoor/outdoor living. Three generously sized suite bedrooms upstairs, 1 suite downstairs with private entry, oversized master with large walk in closet, high ceilings and windows from all directions. The Proto Core houses all systems in a centralized silo for ultra-low maintenance living. Environmentally sensitive, the home is equipped with an energy efficient cool roof.

Please do not disturb occupant - can be shown by virtual tour only

(RLNE3536088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5657 W 78th St have any available units?
5657 W 78th St has a unit available for $7,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5657 W 78th St have?
Some of 5657 W 78th St's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5657 W 78th St currently offering any rent specials?
5657 W 78th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5657 W 78th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5657 W 78th St is pet friendly.
Does 5657 W 78th St offer parking?
No, 5657 W 78th St does not offer parking.
Does 5657 W 78th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5657 W 78th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5657 W 78th St have a pool?
Yes, 5657 W 78th St has a pool.
Does 5657 W 78th St have accessible units?
No, 5657 W 78th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5657 W 78th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5657 W 78th St does not have units with dishwashers.
