Last updated May 25 2019 at 6:16 AM

5649 Costello Avenue

5649 Costello Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5649 Costello Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
his incredibly charming 2,123 sq. ft. traditional home is light & bright, with an open floorplan and beautiful gleaming wood floors, fireplace, formal dining room with original detail & picture window. The home features a newer dishwasher and stove as well as heating and air conditioning. There are 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms plus an over-sized bonus room which can be used as Master Bedroom w/cozy fireplace, & large walk-in closet. The sun-filled kitchen has a pantry, garden window, ceramic sink w/stainless steel fixtures plus cozy breakfast area. Expansive private and fenced landscaped grassy yard. This home features a spacious laundry room and detached 2-car garage. Located half block north of Sherman Oaks on one of the nicest cul-de-sac streets in the area, this home is not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5649 Costello Avenue have any available units?
5649 Costello Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5649 Costello Avenue have?
Some of 5649 Costello Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5649 Costello Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5649 Costello Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5649 Costello Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5649 Costello Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5649 Costello Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5649 Costello Avenue offers parking.
Does 5649 Costello Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5649 Costello Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5649 Costello Avenue have a pool?
No, 5649 Costello Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5649 Costello Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5649 Costello Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5649 Costello Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5649 Costello Avenue has units with dishwashers.
