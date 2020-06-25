5649 Costello Avenue

Amenities

his incredibly charming 2,123 sq. ft. traditional home is light & bright, with an open floorplan and beautiful gleaming wood floors, fireplace, formal dining room with original detail & picture window. The home features a newer dishwasher and stove as well as heating and air conditioning. There are 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms plus an over-sized bonus room which can be used as Master Bedroom w/cozy fireplace, & large walk-in closet. The sun-filled kitchen has a pantry, garden window, ceramic sink w/stainless steel fixtures plus cozy breakfast area. Expansive private and fenced landscaped grassy yard. This home features a spacious laundry room and detached 2-car garage. Located half block north of Sherman Oaks on one of the nicest cul-de-sac streets in the area, this home is not to be missed!