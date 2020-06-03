5638 BUFFALO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage guest suite hot tub

This beautiful, newer construction, open floor plan, 5 large bedroom home is one to see! The Chefs kitchen opens to a spacious great room with a fireplace, large formal dining room with custom built-in cabinetry, glass bi-fold doors that open to the outdoor California room that overlooks the lush, grassy landscaped rear yard with sparkling pool and waterfall. A very rare first level jr-master bedroom suite that opens to the backyard boasts a huge closet with custom cabinetry and a master bath with stunning marble work. To round out the first floor is a rare guest suite that has its own separate entrance; ideal for office or in laws. Moving upstairs... find a family room branching off to 3 sizable bedrooms, including Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and spa tub.All bedrooms are complemented with there own marble bathrooms. Rounding out the house is a large upstairs laundry room, security cameras, and 2 car garage that offers direct access. Looking for a tenant to make this their home!