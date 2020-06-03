All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

5638 BUFFALO Avenue

5638 Buffalo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5638 Buffalo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
This beautiful, newer construction, open floor plan, 5 large bedroom home is one to see! The Chefs kitchen opens to a spacious great room with a fireplace, large formal dining room with custom built-in cabinetry, glass bi-fold doors that open to the outdoor California room that overlooks the lush, grassy landscaped rear yard with sparkling pool and waterfall. A very rare first level jr-master bedroom suite that opens to the backyard boasts a huge closet with custom cabinetry and a master bath with stunning marble work. To round out the first floor is a rare guest suite that has its own separate entrance; ideal for office or in laws. Moving upstairs... find a family room branching off to 3 sizable bedrooms, including Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and spa tub.All bedrooms are complemented with there own marble bathrooms. Rounding out the house is a large upstairs laundry room, security cameras, and 2 car garage that offers direct access. Looking for a tenant to make this their home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5638 BUFFALO Avenue have any available units?
5638 BUFFALO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5638 BUFFALO Avenue have?
Some of 5638 BUFFALO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5638 BUFFALO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5638 BUFFALO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5638 BUFFALO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5638 BUFFALO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5638 BUFFALO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5638 BUFFALO Avenue offers parking.
Does 5638 BUFFALO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5638 BUFFALO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5638 BUFFALO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5638 BUFFALO Avenue has a pool.
Does 5638 BUFFALO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5638 BUFFALO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5638 BUFFALO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5638 BUFFALO Avenue has units with dishwashers.

