5632 Harold Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eb077fd0aa ---- Dreamy Three Bedroom in Beautiful Hollywood This modern beauty has ample storage and a contemporary open feel. The unit features new wood flooring, large windows and a classy modern vibe, both inside and out. There's tons of storage space throughout! The bedrooms are generous and well-lit with ample closet space. The unit has newly renovated bathrooms, as well as air conditioning and en-suite laundry. What more could one ask for? Parking of course! Comes with two spaces. Hopping on the 101 or the 2 makes getting downtown or out of town a breeze. Convenient to Silverlake, Paramount, Los Angeles City College, Target, Netflix offices, or SQRL, & Sunset Junction. Located just a hop skip and a jump to the best Thai and Armenian food in the city, or a quick bird to the Pantages, La Fonda or LA Film School. Check it out today, because it won’t be around for long. Available for immediate move-in. Call 424.400.7010 KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated New stainless steel appliances Large new windows/natural light Air Conditioning Open Floor Plan Pets allowed with Deposit Recessed lighting Parking Included Washer and Dryer LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease