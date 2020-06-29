5632 Harold Way

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eb077fd0aa ---- Dreamy Three Bedroom in Beautiful Hollywood This modern beauty has ample storage and a contemporary open feel. The unit features new wood flooring, large windows and a classy modern vibe, both inside and out. There's tons of storage space throughout! The bedrooms are generous and well-lit with ample closet space. The unit has newly renovated bathrooms, as well as air conditioning and en-suite laundry. What more could one ask for? Parking of course! Comes with two spaces. Hopping on the 101 or the 2 makes getting downtown or out of town a breeze. Convenient to Silverlake, Paramount, Los Angeles City College, Target, Netflix offices, or SQRL, & Sunset Junction. Located just a hop skip and a jump to the best Thai and Armenian food in the city, or a quick bird to the Pantages, La Fonda or LA Film School. Check it out today, because it won’t be around for long. Available for immediate move-in. Call 424.400.7010 KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated New stainless steel appliances Large new windows/natural light Air Conditioning Open Floor Plan Pets allowed with Deposit Recessed lighting Parking Included Washer and Dryer LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease