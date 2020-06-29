All apartments in Los Angeles
5632 Harold Way

5632 Harold Way · No Longer Available
Location

5632 Harold Way, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eb077fd0aa ---- Dreamy Three Bedroom in Beautiful Hollywood This modern beauty has ample storage and a contemporary open feel. The unit features new wood flooring, large windows and a classy modern vibe, both inside and out. There's tons of storage space throughout! The bedrooms are generous and well-lit with ample closet space. The unit has newly renovated bathrooms, as well as air conditioning and en-suite laundry. What more could one ask for? Parking of course! Comes with two spaces. Hopping on the 101 or the 2 makes getting downtown or out of town a breeze. Convenient to Silverlake, Paramount, Los Angeles City College, Target, Netflix offices, or SQRL, & Sunset Junction. Located just a hop skip and a jump to the best Thai and Armenian food in the city, or a quick bird to the Pantages, La Fonda or LA Film School. Check it out today, because it won&rsquo;t be around for long. Available for immediate move-in. Call 424.400.7010 KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated New stainless steel appliances Large new windows/natural light Air Conditioning Open Floor Plan Pets allowed with Deposit Recessed lighting Parking Included Washer and Dryer LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5632 Harold Way have any available units?
5632 Harold Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5632 Harold Way have?
Some of 5632 Harold Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5632 Harold Way currently offering any rent specials?
5632 Harold Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5632 Harold Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5632 Harold Way is pet friendly.
Does 5632 Harold Way offer parking?
Yes, 5632 Harold Way offers parking.
Does 5632 Harold Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5632 Harold Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5632 Harold Way have a pool?
No, 5632 Harold Way does not have a pool.
Does 5632 Harold Way have accessible units?
No, 5632 Harold Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5632 Harold Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5632 Harold Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
