5631 Ostrom Avenue

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Stunning and Updated Single Level 3+ 2 Pool Home in Prestigious Encino Village. Featuring Brand New Quartz and Marble Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Walk-in Pantry. New Flooring and New Contemporary Baseboards throughout. Vaulted Ceilings, Large Living and Family Rooms, Huge Master Bedroom with one walk-in closet and a second generous size closet. All new lighting throughout including a Possini Euro Dining Room Chandelier, Ceiling Fans and Recessed LED lights. The interior features Elegant Satin Nickel and Chrome Door Levers throughout. Freshly Painted with Designer Colors Inside/Out. Separate, Spacious Laundry Room with lots of storage. Direct Pool access from the Living Room, Master Bedroom and Laundry Room. Two Car Garage with Brand New Garage Door and Remotes. The backyard is well lit for evening enjoyment. Perfect for BBQ’s, Outdoor Dining and Lounging. Just minutes away from the 101 and 405 Freeways. Award-Winning Encino Charter Elementary. Walk to Balboa Park for Tennis, Bike Paths to Lake Balboa, Playground and Community Center. Encino Golf is minutes away. Excellent Credit and verifiable income are required. Sorry, no pets. Owners are Real Estate Licensees DRE#01386098 and DRE#00969388. Call Lois for all showings 818-235-7000.