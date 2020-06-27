All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5631 Ostrom Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5631 Ostrom Avenue
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

5631 Ostrom Avenue

5631 Ostrom Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5631 Ostrom Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Stunning and Updated Single Level 3+ 2 Pool Home in Prestigious Encino Village. Featuring Brand New Quartz and Marble Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Walk-in Pantry. New Flooring and New Contemporary Baseboards throughout. Vaulted Ceilings, Large Living and Family Rooms, Huge Master Bedroom with one walk-in closet and a second generous size closet. All new lighting throughout including a Possini Euro Dining Room Chandelier, Ceiling Fans and Recessed LED lights. The interior features Elegant Satin Nickel and Chrome Door Levers throughout. Freshly Painted with Designer Colors Inside/Out. Separate, Spacious Laundry Room with lots of storage. Direct Pool access from the Living Room, Master Bedroom and Laundry Room. Two Car Garage with Brand New Garage Door and Remotes. The backyard is well lit for evening enjoyment. Perfect for BBQ’s, Outdoor Dining and Lounging. Just minutes away from the 101 and 405 Freeways. Award-Winning Encino Charter Elementary. Walk to Balboa Park for Tennis, Bike Paths to Lake Balboa, Playground and Community Center. Encino Golf is minutes away. Excellent Credit and verifiable income are required. Sorry, no pets. Owners are Real Estate Licensees DRE#01386098 and DRE#00969388. Call Lois for all showings 818-235-7000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5631 Ostrom Avenue have any available units?
5631 Ostrom Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5631 Ostrom Avenue have?
Some of 5631 Ostrom Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5631 Ostrom Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5631 Ostrom Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5631 Ostrom Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5631 Ostrom Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5631 Ostrom Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5631 Ostrom Avenue offers parking.
Does 5631 Ostrom Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5631 Ostrom Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5631 Ostrom Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5631 Ostrom Avenue has a pool.
Does 5631 Ostrom Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5631 Ostrom Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5631 Ostrom Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5631 Ostrom Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College