Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:15 AM

5626 Auckland Ave

5626 Auckland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5626 Auckland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this Stunning, Green Certified, Contemporary Luxury Fourplex in Prime North Hollywood near Noho Arts District and Studios! Enjoy Townhouse-Style Living within this 3-story, 3 bedrooms, and 3 full bathrooms. Beautifully designed with an Open Floor Plan with natural light flowing through large windows. The contemporary style kitchen includes a stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and a gas range. Also included in Townhouse: White Quartz Countertops, Luxe Bathrooms with Custom Tiles and Finishes Washer / Dryer In Unit, Central Air / Heat and a Private 2 Car Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5626 Auckland Ave have any available units?
5626 Auckland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5626 Auckland Ave have?
Some of 5626 Auckland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5626 Auckland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5626 Auckland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5626 Auckland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5626 Auckland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5626 Auckland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5626 Auckland Ave offers parking.
Does 5626 Auckland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5626 Auckland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5626 Auckland Ave have a pool?
No, 5626 Auckland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5626 Auckland Ave have accessible units?
No, 5626 Auckland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5626 Auckland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5626 Auckland Ave has units with dishwashers.

