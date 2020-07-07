5626 Auckland Ave

Amenities
Be the first to live in this Stunning, Green Certified, Contemporary Luxury Fourplex in Prime North Hollywood near Noho Arts District and Studios! Enjoy Townhouse-Style Living within this 3-story, 3 bedrooms, and 3 full bathrooms. Beautifully designed with an Open Floor Plan with natural light flowing through large windows. The contemporary style kitchen includes a stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and a gas range. Also included in Townhouse: White Quartz Countertops, Luxe Bathrooms with Custom Tiles and Finishes Washer / Dryer In Unit, Central Air / Heat and a Private 2 Car Garage.