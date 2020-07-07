5626 Auckland Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Be the first to live in this Stunning, Green Certified, Contemporary Luxury Fourplex in Prime North Hollywood near Noho Arts District and Studios! Enjoy Townhouse-Style Living within this 3-story, 3 bedrooms, and 3 full bathrooms. Beautifully designed with an Open Floor Plan with natural light flowing through large windows. The contemporary style kitchen includes a stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and a gas range. Also included in Townhouse: White Quartz Countertops, Luxe Bathrooms with Custom Tiles and Finishes Washer / Dryer In Unit, Central Air / Heat and a Private 2 Car Garage.