5625 VALLEY OAK Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Tucked serenely in the highly sought after Los Feliz Oaks and nestled within the Hollywood Hills, this jewel like home is surrounded by multi-million dollar estates. Enter to an inviting open floor plan with a cozy fireplace. Custom wood flooring leads to a gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances and Carrera marble. This stunner is rounded out with designer finishes, roomy closets, french doors and upgraded bathrooms. Relax in the spacious master bedroom or luxuriate in the privacy of the terraced backyard. Offered fully furnished - Some furnishings may be different than shown in photos. Price is inclusive of utilities. Tenant is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection and with appropriate professionals. Available starting March 1st, 2019.