5625 VALLEY OAK Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5625 VALLEY OAK Drive

5625 Valley Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5625 Valley Oak Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tucked serenely in the highly sought after Los Feliz Oaks and nestled within the Hollywood Hills, this jewel like home is surrounded by multi-million dollar estates. Enter to an inviting open floor plan with a cozy fireplace. Custom wood flooring leads to a gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances and Carrera marble. This stunner is rounded out with designer finishes, roomy closets, french doors and upgraded bathrooms. Relax in the spacious master bedroom or luxuriate in the privacy of the terraced backyard. Offered fully furnished - Some furnishings may be different than shown in photos. Price is inclusive of utilities. Tenant is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection and with appropriate professionals. Available starting March 1st, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5625 VALLEY OAK Drive have any available units?
5625 VALLEY OAK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5625 VALLEY OAK Drive have?
Some of 5625 VALLEY OAK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5625 VALLEY OAK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5625 VALLEY OAK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5625 VALLEY OAK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5625 VALLEY OAK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5625 VALLEY OAK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5625 VALLEY OAK Drive offers parking.
Does 5625 VALLEY OAK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5625 VALLEY OAK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5625 VALLEY OAK Drive have a pool?
No, 5625 VALLEY OAK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5625 VALLEY OAK Drive have accessible units?
No, 5625 VALLEY OAK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5625 VALLEY OAK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5625 VALLEY OAK Drive has units with dishwashers.
