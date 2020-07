Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking fireplace bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Two Bedroom 1 1/2 bath cottage in the NoHo Arts district. Walk or ride a bike to the North Hollywood transit stations. Features wood/laminate floors (carpet in bedrooms), large kitchen, dining area with built-in hutch, and a wood burning fireplace in the living room! Gated, with a pet area in the front yard, with a bbq and fountain! One parking space (uncovered). Water paid by landlord. Call Jeff at 818 903 2666 for more information and showings. Available NOW!