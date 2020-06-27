5613 Virginia Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

About the Unit:

- Beautiful Hardwood Flooring Throughout

- Stove & Fridge Included

- Brand new Kitchen Counter tops

- Ample Closet Space

- Large Windows with tons of bright natural light

- Laundry On Site

- Street Parking Only



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368



About the Building/Location:

- Private Living Environment

- Centrally Located

- Great Friendly Neighbors



Details/Logistics:

Monthly Rent: $1,295.00

Security Deposit: $1,295.00

Pet Deposit: $300.00

Application Fee: $35 per application

Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash



