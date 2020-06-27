All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

5613 Virginia Ave

5613 Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5613 Virginia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
About the Unit:
- Beautiful Hardwood Flooring Throughout
- Stove & Fridge Included
- Brand new Kitchen Counter tops
- Ample Closet Space
- Large Windows with tons of bright natural light
- Laundry On Site
- Street Parking Only

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368

About the Building/Location:
- Private Living Environment
- Centrally Located
- Great Friendly Neighbors

Details/Logistics:
Monthly Rent: $1,295.00
Security Deposit: $1,295.00
Pet Deposit: $300.00
Application Fee: $35 per application
Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368

(RLNE4460399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5613 Virginia Ave have any available units?
5613 Virginia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5613 Virginia Ave have?
Some of 5613 Virginia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5613 Virginia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5613 Virginia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5613 Virginia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5613 Virginia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5613 Virginia Ave offer parking?
No, 5613 Virginia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5613 Virginia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5613 Virginia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5613 Virginia Ave have a pool?
No, 5613 Virginia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5613 Virginia Ave have accessible units?
No, 5613 Virginia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5613 Virginia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5613 Virginia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
