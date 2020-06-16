5604 Rhodes Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, small Quiet Building.

2 Bedrooms; 2.5 Bathrooms; plus Loft

Main Living area, Hardwood Floors with Open Living Space, over 17 feet high ceilings. Gas fireplace flanked by custom built-in book shelves over 12 feet high and built-in entertainment center.

Chef's Kitchen with Granite Counters & Breakfast Nook.

Kitchen,Updated Stainless Appliances, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Gas Range with double convection ovens, and garbage disposal, stainless kitchen sink.

Plush New Carpeting/Bedrooms & Loft area.

Central Air & Heat, in home full size washer & dryer .

Secure Entry, with Gated underground designated 2 Car Parking, and 2 private balconies.

Some utilities included (trash collection)

Small pets are negotiable.

Small Building Setting in Valley Glen/ very close to NOHO Center & Studio City areas.