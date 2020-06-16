All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5604 Rhodes Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5604 Rhodes Ave
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:55 AM

5604 Rhodes Ave

5604 Rhodes Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5604 Rhodes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, small Quiet Building.
2 Bedrooms; 2.5 Bathrooms; plus Loft
Main Living area, Hardwood Floors with Open Living Space, over 17 feet high ceilings. Gas fireplace flanked by custom built-in book shelves over 12 feet high and built-in entertainment center.
Chef's Kitchen with Granite Counters & Breakfast Nook.
Kitchen,Updated Stainless Appliances, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Gas Range with double convection ovens, and garbage disposal, stainless kitchen sink.
Plush New Carpeting/Bedrooms & Loft area.
Central Air & Heat, in home full size washer & dryer .
Secure Entry, with Gated underground designated 2 Car Parking, and 2 private balconies.
Some utilities included (trash collection)
Small pets are negotiable.
Small Building Setting in Valley Glen/ very close to NOHO Center & Studio City areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5604 Rhodes Ave have any available units?
5604 Rhodes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5604 Rhodes Ave have?
Some of 5604 Rhodes Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5604 Rhodes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5604 Rhodes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5604 Rhodes Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5604 Rhodes Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5604 Rhodes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5604 Rhodes Ave offers parking.
Does 5604 Rhodes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5604 Rhodes Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5604 Rhodes Ave have a pool?
No, 5604 Rhodes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5604 Rhodes Ave have accessible units?
No, 5604 Rhodes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5604 Rhodes Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5604 Rhodes Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College