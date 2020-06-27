560 W 14th Street

Amenities

This spacious 3 bedroom 2 and half bath townhouse style condo is extensively remodeled and ready for it's new buyer to move right in and enjoy fresh feeling of almost a brand new home:) Kitchen has new cabinets, new granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances and new tile floor. Powder room and hall bathroom also are completely remodeled with new floors, vanities new cast iron bath tub and toilets. Master bath has new toilet and new tile floor. Entire unit has been painted. Exterior of the building also have been painted by HOA last year. Laundry room is at the garage level with a huge room beside laundry room. This unit has lots of storage space and very close to all up and coming San Pedro has to offer.