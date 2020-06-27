All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
560 W 14th Street
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

560 W 14th Street

560 West 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

560 West 14th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
This spacious 3 bedroom 2 and half bath townhouse style condo is extensively remodeled and ready for it's new buyer to move right in and enjoy fresh feeling of almost a brand new home:) Kitchen has new cabinets, new granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances and new tile floor. Powder room and hall bathroom also are completely remodeled with new floors, vanities new cast iron bath tub and toilets. Master bath has new toilet and new tile floor. Entire unit has been painted. Exterior of the building also have been painted by HOA last year. Laundry room is at the garage level with a huge room beside laundry room. This unit has lots of storage space and very close to all up and coming San Pedro has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 W 14th Street have any available units?
560 W 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 560 W 14th Street have?
Some of 560 W 14th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 W 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
560 W 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 W 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 560 W 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 560 W 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 560 W 14th Street offers parking.
Does 560 W 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 W 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 W 14th Street have a pool?
No, 560 W 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 560 W 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 560 W 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 560 W 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 560 W 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

