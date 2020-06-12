5550 Hollywood Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage gym pool concierge

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities business center concierge gym parking pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $2,965* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $3,090* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,240* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $3,390/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 12% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



This beautifully furnished 1 bedroom apartment in Hollywood, is available and ideal for mid to long-term stays (1-12+ months). Amazing views of the Capitol Records building, this spacious apartment has all luxury amenities. (id 25)



Key features



-Designer and custom made furniture

-Full kitchen equipment

-Quality 5-star hotel mattress, linen & towels

-Wide-screen TV, Apple TV, Nespresso machine

-In-unit washer & dryer



Support & Services



-Access to our mobile app

-Maintenance

-Cleaning and laundry on demand

-Bills Handling



Building



-Sundeck

-Swimming Pool

-Fitness Center

-Hot tub

-Bike Storage

-Concierge Service

-Business Center

-Parking garage

-Pet-friendly



Location & POI Distance



Located in LAs most famous neighborhood, this Hollywood furnished apartment is an inviting place for everyone who is looking for a stars tour on and off the Walk of Fame. The list of things to do in Hollywood is endless. From fancier restaurants on Hollywood Boulevard to the hippest clubs on Sunset Boulevard, the area promises an unforgettable time. Take a tour of the most popular music venues, including the Hollywood Palladium and the Dolby Theatre, home of the Oscars. Among the highlights dont miss Paramount Pictures to explore over a century of Hollywood history and witness more in the making at the Studio. The apartment is only 2 minutes walk away from Hollywood / Western Subway Station.



Building amenities may have an extra cost.