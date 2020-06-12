All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 13 2019 at 8:54 AM

5550 Hollywood Boulevard

5550 W Hollywood Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

5550 W Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,965* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,090* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,240* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,390/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 12% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

This beautifully furnished 1 bedroom apartment in Hollywood, is available and ideal for mid to long-term stays (1-12+ months). Amazing views of the Capitol Records building, this spacious apartment has all luxury amenities. (id 25)

Key features

-Designer and custom made furniture
-Full kitchen equipment
-Quality 5-star hotel mattress, linen & towels
-Wide-screen TV, Apple TV, Nespresso machine
-In-unit washer & dryer

Support & Services

-Access to our mobile app
-Maintenance
-Cleaning and laundry on demand
-Bills Handling

Building

-Sundeck
-Swimming Pool
-Fitness Center
-Hot tub
-Bike Storage
-Concierge Service
-Business Center
-Parking garage
-Pet-friendly

Location & POI Distance

Located in LAs most famous neighborhood, this Hollywood furnished apartment is an inviting place for everyone who is looking for a stars tour on and off the Walk of Fame. The list of things to do in Hollywood is endless. From fancier restaurants on Hollywood Boulevard to the hippest clubs on Sunset Boulevard, the area promises an unforgettable time. Take a tour of the most popular music venues, including the Hollywood Palladium and the Dolby Theatre, home of the Oscars. Among the highlights dont miss Paramount Pictures to explore over a century of Hollywood history and witness more in the making at the Studio. The apartment is only 2 minutes walk away from Hollywood / Western Subway Station.

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5550 Hollywood Boulevard have any available units?
5550 Hollywood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5550 Hollywood Boulevard have?
Some of 5550 Hollywood Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5550 Hollywood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5550 Hollywood Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 Hollywood Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5550 Hollywood Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5550 Hollywood Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5550 Hollywood Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 5550 Hollywood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5550 Hollywood Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 Hollywood Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5550 Hollywood Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5550 Hollywood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5550 Hollywood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 Hollywood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5550 Hollywood Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
