5550 BUFFALO Avenue

Primary Owners Townhouse. Sherman Oaks, 2-car Garage Parking. Gourmet Kitchen with Top of the Line Stainless Steel Appliances. Fisher & Paykel Double Oven and 5 Burner Cook Top. Granite Countertops with Center Island, Dishwasher. Soap Dispenser, Window Blinds built in between the Dual Pane Glass Windows. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms One Master Suite, with walk-in closets downstairs. Upstairs Master Suite has Spa Bath, Travertine Floors, Ceramic Floors, and Bamboo Wood Floors. Bedrooms have carpet. Laundry room and Walk-in Pantry. Private Patio. Attached Two Car Garage with Direct access.