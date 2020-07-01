All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 21 2019 at 10:00 PM

5550 BUFFALO Avenue

5550 Buffalo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5550 Buffalo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Primary Owners Townhouse. Sherman Oaks, 2-car Garage Parking. Gourmet Kitchen with Top of the Line Stainless Steel Appliances. Fisher & Paykel Double Oven and 5 Burner Cook Top. Granite Countertops with Center Island, Dishwasher. Soap Dispenser, Window Blinds built in between the Dual Pane Glass Windows. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms One Master Suite, with walk-in closets downstairs. Upstairs Master Suite has Spa Bath, Travertine Floors, Ceramic Floors, and Bamboo Wood Floors. Bedrooms have carpet. Laundry room and Walk-in Pantry. Private Patio. Attached Two Car Garage with Direct access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5550 BUFFALO Avenue have any available units?
5550 BUFFALO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5550 BUFFALO Avenue have?
Some of 5550 BUFFALO Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5550 BUFFALO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5550 BUFFALO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 BUFFALO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5550 BUFFALO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5550 BUFFALO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5550 BUFFALO Avenue offers parking.
Does 5550 BUFFALO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5550 BUFFALO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 BUFFALO Avenue have a pool?
No, 5550 BUFFALO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5550 BUFFALO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5550 BUFFALO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 BUFFALO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5550 BUFFALO Avenue has units with dishwashers.

