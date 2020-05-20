All apartments in Los Angeles
555 South BARRINGTON Avenue
555 South BARRINGTON Avenue

555 South Barrington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

555 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
555 Barrington is a luxury, Mediterranean-style apartment community offering residents all of the conveniences of home in the heart of Brentwood. All apartment units in the building offer beautiful floor plans designed for comfortable and spacious living with private balconies, nine-foot ceilings, Italian ceramic tile entries, full size washer and dryers, wet bars and wood burning fireplaces.First class, resort-style amenities await you at 555 Barrington where you can enjoy the heated pool and spa in a tropical landscaped courtyard and the remodeled fitness center. Best of all is the prime location where a quick stroll in either direction takes you to the trendy shops and cafes on San Vicente or to charming Brentwood Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 South BARRINGTON Avenue have any available units?
555 South BARRINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 South BARRINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 555 South BARRINGTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 South BARRINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
555 South BARRINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 South BARRINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 555 South BARRINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 555 South BARRINGTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 555 South BARRINGTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 555 South BARRINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 South BARRINGTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 South BARRINGTON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 555 South BARRINGTON Avenue has a pool.
Does 555 South BARRINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 555 South BARRINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 555 South BARRINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 South BARRINGTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
