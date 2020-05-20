555 South BARRINGTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub

555 Barrington is a luxury, Mediterranean-style apartment community offering residents all of the conveniences of home in the heart of Brentwood. All apartment units in the building offer beautiful floor plans designed for comfortable and spacious living with private balconies, nine-foot ceilings, Italian ceramic tile entries, full size washer and dryers, wet bars and wood burning fireplaces.First class, resort-style amenities await you at 555 Barrington where you can enjoy the heated pool and spa in a tropical landscaped courtyard and the remodeled fitness center. Best of all is the prime location where a quick stroll in either direction takes you to the trendy shops and cafes on San Vicente or to charming Brentwood Village.