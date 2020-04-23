All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5546 W 78th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5546 W 78th St
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:46 AM

5546 W 78th St

5546 West 78th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5546 West 78th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Beautiful, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the pleasant Westchester-Playa Del Rey neighborhood in Los Angeles. An attached garage and a driveway are available for parking.

The pretty interior features porcelain tile flooring, carpet in the master bedroom and family room, as well as a decorative fireplace. It can also be rented as unfurnished or furnished. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops, plenty of storage in the cabinetry, and appliances. An in-unit washer, dryer, ceiling fans, portable AC, and gas heating are installed. The exterior features a canopy, patio, and fenced backyard for outdoor dining or activities.

$4,800 if rented as furnished with free utilities including electricity, gas, water, sewage, trash, cable, internet, cleaning and landscaping. $4,200 if rented as unfurnished with landscaping and cleaning only for free utilities. Other utilities such as electricity, gas, water, sewage, trash, cable and internet will be the tenants responsibility.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uUcmG76G7ZT

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Ashwood Park and Simmons Playground.

(RLNE5585636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5546 W 78th St have any available units?
5546 W 78th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5546 W 78th St have?
Some of 5546 W 78th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5546 W 78th St currently offering any rent specials?
5546 W 78th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5546 W 78th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5546 W 78th St is pet friendly.
Does 5546 W 78th St offer parking?
Yes, 5546 W 78th St offers parking.
Does 5546 W 78th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5546 W 78th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5546 W 78th St have a pool?
No, 5546 W 78th St does not have a pool.
Does 5546 W 78th St have accessible units?
No, 5546 W 78th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5546 W 78th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5546 W 78th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College