5546 W 78th St

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Beautiful, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the pleasant Westchester-Playa Del Rey neighborhood in Los Angeles. An attached garage and a driveway are available for parking.



The pretty interior features porcelain tile flooring, carpet in the master bedroom and family room, as well as a decorative fireplace. It can also be rented as unfurnished or furnished. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops, plenty of storage in the cabinetry, and appliances. An in-unit washer, dryer, ceiling fans, portable AC, and gas heating are installed. The exterior features a canopy, patio, and fenced backyard for outdoor dining or activities.



$4,800 if rented as furnished with free utilities including electricity, gas, water, sewage, trash, cable, internet, cleaning and landscaping. $4,200 if rented as unfurnished with landscaping and cleaning only for free utilities. Other utilities such as electricity, gas, water, sewage, trash, cable and internet will be the tenants responsibility.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uUcmG76G7ZT



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Ashwood Park and Simmons Playground.



