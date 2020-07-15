5532 VILLAGE Green

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Modern luxury living meets historic landmark. PERFECT PIED-A-TERRE IN LOS ANGELES WESTSIDE! Furnished or unfurnished remodeled 1 bed 1 bath unit inside urban oasis & garden living complex, Village Green. This charming 729 SF bungalow offers countless designer high-end features, including heated bathroom floor & fog-free mirror, lighted wall-to-wall closets, open kitchen with bar counter seating & solid black real granite countertops with leather texture finish, fully integrated refrigerator/freezer, all lights on dimmer switches, private back patio with fire pit, Ring doorbell, timer-aided landscape lighting front and back, hardwood floors, a detached garage for 1 car, and more available parking in the complex. Be part of this 24-hour security patrolled, park-like living community. Close to LAX, Culver City, Playa Vista, and walking & rolling distance to the Metro Expo Line to access from Santa Monica to DTLA. Available now.