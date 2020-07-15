All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5532 VILLAGE Green.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5532 VILLAGE Green
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

5532 VILLAGE Green

5532 Village Grn · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5532 Village Grn, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Congress West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Modern luxury living meets historic landmark. PERFECT PIED-A-TERRE IN LOS ANGELES WESTSIDE! Furnished or unfurnished remodeled 1 bed 1 bath unit inside urban oasis & garden living complex, Village Green. This charming 729 SF bungalow offers countless designer high-end features, including heated bathroom floor & fog-free mirror, lighted wall-to-wall closets, open kitchen with bar counter seating & solid black real granite countertops with leather texture finish, fully integrated refrigerator/freezer, all lights on dimmer switches, private back patio with fire pit, Ring doorbell, timer-aided landscape lighting front and back, hardwood floors, a detached garage for 1 car, and more available parking in the complex. Be part of this 24-hour security patrolled, park-like living community. Close to LAX, Culver City, Playa Vista, and walking & rolling distance to the Metro Expo Line to access from Santa Monica to DTLA. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5532 VILLAGE Green have any available units?
5532 VILLAGE Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5532 VILLAGE Green have?
Some of 5532 VILLAGE Green's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5532 VILLAGE Green currently offering any rent specials?
5532 VILLAGE Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5532 VILLAGE Green pet-friendly?
No, 5532 VILLAGE Green is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5532 VILLAGE Green offer parking?
Yes, 5532 VILLAGE Green offers parking.
Does 5532 VILLAGE Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5532 VILLAGE Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5532 VILLAGE Green have a pool?
No, 5532 VILLAGE Green does not have a pool.
Does 5532 VILLAGE Green have accessible units?
No, 5532 VILLAGE Green does not have accessible units.
Does 5532 VILLAGE Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5532 VILLAGE Green has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College