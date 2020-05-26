5515 Canoga Ave Unit #313

Amenities

Woodland Hills, 1/Bed, 1 Bath + Loft Condo!! - 1 /Bedroom plus a loft & 1/bath condo available for lease in Woodland Hills's most desirable complex. THE MET! This is an inside facing unit. Features:vaulted ceilings, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances including: microwave, gas range and refrigerator. The kitchen has custom wood cabinets and its opens to the dining area and Living room. Lovely open floor plan with gas burning fireplace and a patio to B.B.Q and relax. The large loft can also be a perfect guest room or an office.

2/car, assigned garage parking. Amenities: Guard Gated and Secured Entry, Elevators, 4/ Pools, 4/Spas, 2/Saunas, 6/Tennis Courts, Racquet Ball Court, Basketball Courts and an amazing 24/h Fitness Center. The MET is conveniently close to the Village, Warner Center Park, Shops, Costco, Fine Dining Restaurants, Malls, Movie Theaters and more.

Rent: $2000, Security Deposit: $2500. Good credit please!

