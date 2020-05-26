All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

5515 Canoga Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
sauna
tennis court
Woodland Hills, 1/Bed, 1 Bath + Loft Condo!! - 1 /Bedroom plus a loft & 1/bath condo available for lease in Woodland Hills's most desirable complex. THE MET! This is an inside facing unit. Features:vaulted ceilings, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances including: microwave, gas range and refrigerator. The kitchen has custom wood cabinets and its opens to the dining area and Living room. Lovely open floor plan with gas burning fireplace and a patio to B.B.Q and relax. The large loft can also be a perfect guest room or an office.
2/car, assigned garage parking. Amenities: Guard Gated and Secured Entry, Elevators, 4/ Pools, 4/Spas, 2/Saunas, 6/Tennis Courts, Racquet Ball Court, Basketball Courts and an amazing 24/h Fitness Center. The MET is conveniently close to the Village, Warner Center Park, Shops, Costco, Fine Dining Restaurants, Malls, Movie Theaters and more.
Rent: $2000, Security Deposit: $2500. Good credit please!
For more information or requests to view this property please contact: LRS Realty and Management Inc. DRE #01820556
Listing Agent: Margo 818-231-9811 DRE #01709588

"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE4631094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 Canoga Ave Unit #313 have any available units?
5515 Canoga Ave Unit #313 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5515 Canoga Ave Unit #313 have?
Some of 5515 Canoga Ave Unit #313's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 Canoga Ave Unit #313 currently offering any rent specials?
5515 Canoga Ave Unit #313 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 Canoga Ave Unit #313 pet-friendly?
No, 5515 Canoga Ave Unit #313 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5515 Canoga Ave Unit #313 offer parking?
Yes, 5515 Canoga Ave Unit #313 offers parking.
Does 5515 Canoga Ave Unit #313 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 Canoga Ave Unit #313 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 Canoga Ave Unit #313 have a pool?
Yes, 5515 Canoga Ave Unit #313 has a pool.
Does 5515 Canoga Ave Unit #313 have accessible units?
No, 5515 Canoga Ave Unit #313 does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 Canoga Ave Unit #313 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5515 Canoga Ave Unit #313 does not have units with dishwashers.
