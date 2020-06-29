5456 VILLAGE Green

Amenities

Spacious 2 bed + 1 bath ground level unit for lease in serene and highly sought-after National Historical complex, Village Green. Located on 68 acres of lush grounds and mature trees at the foot Baldwin Hills, this charming unit features wooden floors, fresh paint throughout, carpet in both bedrooms, and a private patio. Be part of this 24-hour security patrolled, park-like living community also known for its various local events throughout the year, including jazz concerts, movie nights, neighbor's potlucks, and bird-watching tours. Close to LAX, Beverly Hills, DTLA, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, and walking & rolling distance to the Metro Expo Line and trendy Downtown Culver City. Available 3/15/20.