Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5456 VILLAGE Green
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM

5456 VILLAGE Green

5456 Village Grn · No Longer Available
Location

5456 Village Grn, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Congress West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
Spacious 2 bed + 1 bath ground level unit for lease in serene and highly sought-after National Historical complex, Village Green. Located on 68 acres of lush grounds and mature trees at the foot Baldwin Hills, this charming unit features wooden floors, fresh paint throughout, carpet in both bedrooms, and a private patio. Be part of this 24-hour security patrolled, park-like living community also known for its various local events throughout the year, including jazz concerts, movie nights, neighbor's potlucks, and bird-watching tours. Close to LAX, Beverly Hills, DTLA, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, and walking & rolling distance to the Metro Expo Line and trendy Downtown Culver City. Available 3/15/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5456 VILLAGE Green have any available units?
5456 VILLAGE Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5456 VILLAGE Green have?
Some of 5456 VILLAGE Green's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5456 VILLAGE Green currently offering any rent specials?
5456 VILLAGE Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5456 VILLAGE Green pet-friendly?
No, 5456 VILLAGE Green is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5456 VILLAGE Green offer parking?
Yes, 5456 VILLAGE Green offers parking.
Does 5456 VILLAGE Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5456 VILLAGE Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5456 VILLAGE Green have a pool?
No, 5456 VILLAGE Green does not have a pool.
Does 5456 VILLAGE Green have accessible units?
No, 5456 VILLAGE Green does not have accessible units.
Does 5456 VILLAGE Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5456 VILLAGE Green has units with dishwashers.
