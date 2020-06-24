All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5450 West 77th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5450 West 77th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5450 West 77th Street

5450 West 77th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5450 West 77th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous and spacious single-family home locates in the charming westchester neighborhood, this home was recently completely remodeled spacious bathroom with standup shower good size vanity with granite countertop and tile floor, great size two bedroom with wood floor, open floor plan kitchen with granite countertop stainless steel appliances door leads to the large backyard with a swimming pool laundry room in the garage

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1950

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $3,500.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5450 West 77th Street have any available units?
5450 West 77th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5450 West 77th Street have?
Some of 5450 West 77th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5450 West 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5450 West 77th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5450 West 77th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5450 West 77th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5450 West 77th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5450 West 77th Street offers parking.
Does 5450 West 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5450 West 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5450 West 77th Street have a pool?
Yes, 5450 West 77th Street has a pool.
Does 5450 West 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 5450 West 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5450 West 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5450 West 77th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College