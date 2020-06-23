5447 ZELZAH

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Entirely renovated, bright and extra spacious 2-story condo for lease in quiet and secure bldg on residential Encino street; in back of complex overlooking the pool; downstairs with new engineered wood floors, large LR open to small patio; bright all white kitchen w/all appliances/ off entry way redone powder room; UPSTAIRS: extra large master Br with dramatic cathedral ceiling, new floors, large window and fabulous, extra large walkin closet, part of which could be used as small office; luxurious master Bath w/large new shower and seperate bathtub; long vanity w/2 sinks and new quartz counter.Parking is secure, behind gates/ New A/C unit of roof.Lessor pays for HOA dues, incl water,trash,pool service.