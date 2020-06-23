All apartments in Los Angeles
5447 ZELZAH
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5447 ZELZAH

5447 Zelzah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5447 Zelzah Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Entirely renovated, bright and extra spacious 2-story condo for lease in quiet and secure bldg on residential Encino street; in back of complex overlooking the pool; downstairs with new engineered wood floors, large LR open to small patio; bright all white kitchen w/all appliances/ off entry way redone powder room; UPSTAIRS: extra large master Br with dramatic cathedral ceiling, new floors, large window and fabulous, extra large walkin closet, part of which could be used as small office; luxurious master Bath w/large new shower and seperate bathtub; long vanity w/2 sinks and new quartz counter.Parking is secure, behind gates/ New A/C unit of roof.Lessor pays for HOA dues, incl water,trash,pool service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5447 ZELZAH have any available units?
5447 ZELZAH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5447 ZELZAH have?
Some of 5447 ZELZAH's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5447 ZELZAH currently offering any rent specials?
5447 ZELZAH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5447 ZELZAH pet-friendly?
No, 5447 ZELZAH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5447 ZELZAH offer parking?
Yes, 5447 ZELZAH does offer parking.
Does 5447 ZELZAH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5447 ZELZAH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5447 ZELZAH have a pool?
Yes, 5447 ZELZAH has a pool.
Does 5447 ZELZAH have accessible units?
No, 5447 ZELZAH does not have accessible units.
Does 5447 ZELZAH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5447 ZELZAH has units with dishwashers.
