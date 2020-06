Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

3 bedroom 2 full bathroom Sherman Oaks home for lease. Tucked away in the middle of the block away from busy streets, this Magnolia Woods home offers new carpet, newer kitchen, refinished hardwood floors, and fresh paint throughout. Private backyard has a large Sundance Jacuzzi Spa & outdoor shower, both spa and garden are serviced weekly. Award winning Kester Avenue Elementary school within walking distance.