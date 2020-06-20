544 N Heliotrope Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan some paid utils range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This apartment is a charming and cozy, large studio, 'partialy newly renovated', located near silver lake!!!

The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.

Additionally this unit has lots of closet space as well and the complex features a common area for all tenants to enjoy .



Aprtment features:

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*freashly painted*

*parquet wood flooring throughtout*

*home warming bath tiles*

*warm spot lighting in room*

*lots of natural light*

*ceiling fan*



building features:

*common area*



utilities:

water and trash included!!!



Just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!



This apartmnet is located close to the 101 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)



MONTHLY RENT $1,250.00, DEPOSIT $1,250.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at 323.774.3278



(RLNE4666688)