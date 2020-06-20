All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 544 N Heliotrope Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
544 N Heliotrope Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

544 N Heliotrope Dr

544 North Heliotrope Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

544 North Heliotrope Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a charming and cozy, large studio, 'partialy newly renovated', located near silver lake!!!
The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.
Additionally this unit has lots of closet space as well and the complex features a common area for all tenants to enjoy .

Aprtment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*freashly painted*
*parquet wood flooring throughtout*
*home warming bath tiles*
*warm spot lighting in room*
*lots of natural light*
*ceiling fan*

building features:
*common area*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

Just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!

This apartmnet is located close to the 101 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $1,250.00, DEPOSIT $1,250.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at 323.774.3278

(RLNE4666688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 N Heliotrope Dr have any available units?
544 N Heliotrope Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 544 N Heliotrope Dr have?
Some of 544 N Heliotrope Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 N Heliotrope Dr currently offering any rent specials?
544 N Heliotrope Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 N Heliotrope Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 544 N Heliotrope Dr is pet friendly.
Does 544 N Heliotrope Dr offer parking?
No, 544 N Heliotrope Dr does not offer parking.
Does 544 N Heliotrope Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 N Heliotrope Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 N Heliotrope Dr have a pool?
No, 544 N Heliotrope Dr does not have a pool.
Does 544 N Heliotrope Dr have accessible units?
No, 544 N Heliotrope Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 544 N Heliotrope Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 N Heliotrope Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College