All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5433 Harold Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5433 Harold Way
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM

5433 Harold Way

5433 Harold Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
East Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5433 Harold Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Fully furnished with modern furnishings, this CHARMING brand new 1 bed has hardwood floors, new tile shower, stainless steel appliances, A/C, recessed lighting, tall windows, and an open floor plan. The metro is walking distance getting you to Hollywood & Highland, Universal Studios, Downtown LA, the beaches, Santa Monica, and more!

The space
Relax in the airy living space, which opens to the dining area and newly designed kitchen. Brand new flat screen TV and cable for your entertainment pleasure.

Living/Sitting Room Features:
*Open Studio Layout
*Dining area
*Flat Screen HDTV w/cable
*High Speed Wi-Fi
*Private entrance

Step into the gorgeous, state of the art kitchen, fully equipped with stainless steel appliances including a gas range, dishes, glassware, and cookware. Whip up a delicious meal!

Gourmet Kitchen
*Stainless steel appliance package with an extra-wide refrigerator
*Restaurant quality counter tops
*Wood cabinetry
*Pots, pans and dishware provided
*Fresh Coffee provided
*Blender

Bedroom:
*1 Queen Bed
*Warm down comforter + duvet
*Lots of comfy pillows
*Extra Storage Space

Bathroom:
*Hair Dryer
*Iron and Iron Board
*Top Quality Fluffy Towels
*Shampoo and Body Wash

Guest access
Entire unit is all yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5433 Harold Way have any available units?
5433 Harold Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5433 Harold Way have?
Some of 5433 Harold Way's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5433 Harold Way currently offering any rent specials?
5433 Harold Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5433 Harold Way pet-friendly?
No, 5433 Harold Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5433 Harold Way offer parking?
No, 5433 Harold Way does not offer parking.
Does 5433 Harold Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5433 Harold Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5433 Harold Way have a pool?
No, 5433 Harold Way does not have a pool.
Does 5433 Harold Way have accessible units?
No, 5433 Harold Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5433 Harold Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5433 Harold Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College