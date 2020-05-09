5433 Harold Way

Amenities

Fully furnished with modern furnishings, this CHARMING brand new 1 bed has hardwood floors, new tile shower, stainless steel appliances, A/C, recessed lighting, tall windows, and an open floor plan. The metro is walking distance getting you to Hollywood & Highland, Universal Studios, Downtown LA, the beaches, Santa Monica, and more!



The space

Relax in the airy living space, which opens to the dining area and newly designed kitchen. Brand new flat screen TV and cable for your entertainment pleasure.



Living/Sitting Room Features:

*Open Studio Layout

*Dining area

*Flat Screen HDTV w/cable

*High Speed Wi-Fi

*Private entrance



Step into the gorgeous, state of the art kitchen, fully equipped with stainless steel appliances including a gas range, dishes, glassware, and cookware. Whip up a delicious meal!



Gourmet Kitchen

*Stainless steel appliance package with an extra-wide refrigerator

*Restaurant quality counter tops

*Wood cabinetry

*Pots, pans and dishware provided

*Fresh Coffee provided

*Blender



Bedroom:

*1 Queen Bed

*Warm down comforter + duvet

*Lots of comfy pillows

*Extra Storage Space



Bathroom:

*Hair Dryer

*Iron and Iron Board

*Top Quality Fluffy Towels

*Shampoo and Body Wash



Guest access

Entire unit is all yours!